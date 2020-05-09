CSWD gains grant to build a new facility

The Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District has received a grant to build a new facility. They were awarded five-hundred thousand dollars from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to build a Household Hazardous Waste Facility, a project that's expected to cost over one-point-three million dollars. Cathleen Gent, general manager of the waste district, tells us that they have never had a permanent Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and locals only get a few chances a year to dispose of their hazardous items, which includes products used for cleaning, automotive care, and lawn care. We are told the need for this new waste management facility was identified by the local community.

"We have about fifty-three thousand people who live in our district, nineteen member municipalities," Gent said, "so it's really been seen as a gap that we don't have a permanent site."

The Solid Waste District is still in the planning phase of the project, but they expect to have a decision on the facility's location in the next few weeks.