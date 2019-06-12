CSWD holds public hearing on proposed ordinance amendments

The Chittenden Solid Waste District is giving you a chance to weigh in on proposed ordinance amendments Wednesday.

The CSWD Solid Waste Management Ordinance regulates how trash, recyclables and other materials are separated, collected and transported.

We're told that they periodically update their ordinances for several reasons: to stay current and in line with state regulations among others.

A full list of the proposed changes can be found here.

You can learn more Wednesday night at a public hearing at the CSWD Administrative Office in Williston starting at 4:30 p.m.