CSWD modifying drop-off locations and rules

The Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) will reopen its Williston Drop-Off Center Thursday, March 26 but all other drop-off centers and the environmental depot will be closed until further notice.

The Williston location will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. but those hours could change at any time.

"We only have capacity to staff one Drop-Off Center. Williston is our largest and most centrally located Drop-Off Center and provides the best option for managing customers and materials as safely and efficiently as possible," said CSWD Executive Director Sarah Reeves.

There will be a $10 fee per visit. CSWD will accept checks and cash and exact cash is preferred. The facility will accept only household trash (a limit of four bags or barrels of any size), blue-bin recycling, twigs and tree branches and wood that has never been painted, stained or treated.

Leaves and garden trimmings must go to Green Mountain Compost (GMC) at 1042 Redmond Rd. in Williston. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for loose or in paper yard and garden bags

Customers who have only food scraps should take them to Green Mountain Compost at no charge.

CSWD says private trash and recycling collection companies have the capacity to add residential customers. You can see options at www.cwwd.net/haulers

