CSWD to only operate Williston location

The coronavirus is even changing where you can take your trash.

As of Thursday, the Chittenden Solid Waste District has closed five of its six drop off sites. The only site still open is the Williston location. There will be a $10 fee per visit.

The facility will accept only household trash -- a limit of four bags or barrels of any size, blue-bin recycling, twigs and tree branches and wood that has never been painted, stained or treated.

"What we're doing is this -- Williston is our most centrally-located and largest facility, and it enables us to have adequate staff there to get people in and out," said CSWD's Michele Morris.

You can keep an eye on any updates on the waste districts website.

