The Chittenden Solid Waste District is reopening the Essex drop-off center, but with new limits, new fees and new hours.

The Essex location is the second CSWD facility to reopen, after Williston. All other CSWD drop-off centers remain closed.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Click here for all the details on the new limits and fees.