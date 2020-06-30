CVMC to use thermal imaging camera for temperature screenings

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) Eliminating long lines and close contact, a local hospital launches a thermal imaging camera to scan for your temperature.
Anyone entering the Central Vermont Medical Center has had to pass a temperature screening since March.
But now instead of waiting in a line for a one-on-one interaction with a hospital worker, an imaging camera will do the work automatically.
The hospital's vice president of HR says this keeps everyone safer and lets hospital workers get back to patient care.