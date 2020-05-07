CVPH cleared to begin elective surgery again

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh just got the green light from the state to begin doing elective surgery again.

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo first started talking about hospitals starting to open back up to help with their bottom line, Clinton County was in the red.

Last month, leaders at CVPH said the hospital was losing millions in revenue and not having elective surgeries was part of the problem.

The hospital says with this news, they hope to open up in two weeks.

Mayor Colin Read said having the option to open will help the hospital.

"That creates a little bit more sense of normalcy for our residents but also gives an important revenue source back to the hospital that's really suffering because of this lack of other activities on their part," said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The hospital is expected to give a more in-depth look on Friday at what elective surgeries could look like. While the pandemic has changed the way they do things, they say they have thoughtful plans in place to keep patients and staff safe.