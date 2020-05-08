CVPH making changes to restart elective surgeries

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Northern New York is getting ready for outpatient procedures and they say things will look a lot different than they did before.

Elective surgeries are just one of many things the hospital is working on strategies for so they can reopen.

Hospital officials say they have staff working around the clock to get the new safety procedures in place ahead of the projected May 18 opening.

They say it will be a slow start and they plan to make some noticeable changes.

"So the concept of a waiting room right now is a concept that doesn't really fit with social distancing unless you have a gigantic waiting room, so we will be working much more on scheduling things and have people arrive-- if they are in a vehicle, they would let us know that they're here and we would call them when we are ready for them," said Dr. Wouter Rietsema of CVPH.

Hospital officials say they did a lot of work via telehealth over the last few months and plan to continue with that.