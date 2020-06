As hospitals continue their visitation restrictions, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital wants to make sure you're still getting your medication safely.

The hospital is still doing pharmacy curbside service from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day with two, half-hour breaks.

Patients park near the Emergency Department entrance, call in, and the medication will be delivered.

The UVM Medical Network also has a RX app to renew prescriptions and request refills.