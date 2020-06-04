CVPH resuming lab tests, EKGs

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is resuming lab testing and EKGs at its Diagnostic Center.

You must make an appointment. Call 518-562-7340 to schedule an appointment and complete the registration process.

Some same-day appointments may be available but they are not guaranteed.

Walk-in service for X-rays at all locations continues and other imaging services such as MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds and nuclear medicine require an appointment.

Everyone must wear a mask.