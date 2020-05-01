CVPH seeing fewer patients with coronavirus symptoms

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital says it is seeing fewer patients come in with coronavirus symptoms and they credit that to people staying socially distant.

That was just one of the things discussed by the Clinton County Health Department on Friday. Our Kelly O'Brien was watching and has details.

The hospital says right now they have three patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and all of them are out of the ICU and off ventilators.

They also said they have gotten a lot of questions about testing. Right now, they do not have enough tests or antibody tests to open testing up to the general population.

But starting next week, they will allow anyone showing symptoms of the coronavirus with a note from their doctor to get tested. Previously, they would only test a person who needed hospitalization.

The antibody tests are limited and being saved for people who have recovered from the virus and want to donate their plasma.

And the hospital is looking into reopening for elective surgeries.

"We meet a lot of criteria for us to be able to do elective surgeries, meaning that our case rate has been falling and we have the staff available in our hospital to be able to do those things. We have to get a waiver from the state of New York, is my understanding, for us to start doing that and our hospital is applying for it," said Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease specialist at CVPH.

Collins says he does not know when they will hear back from the state about reopening.