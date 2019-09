A Plattsburgh hospital is hoping to educate the public on the rise of vaping and the health impacts.

The Champlain Valley Physicians' Hospital is hosting a community lecture series Tuesday night.

The free program will discuss the recent developments with New York's governor banning e-cigarettes and the CDC sending out a warning about vaping.

They will also talk about how vaping came to be and what the community can do to help people quit.

It starts at 6 p.m.