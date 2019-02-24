CVU High School to hire school resource officer

The Shelburne Police Department will be adding a 13th officer to its crew. The additional officer will dedicated to Central Valley Union High School.

CVU High School principal Adam Bunting said there's no urgent need for an officer on campus, but he wants to make sure students feel more secure in an uncertain world. This preventative measure would also give students another adult to rely on at school.

The Shelburne Police Department said this fits right into its community policing philosophy.

"To be able to work with that group of folks over there, not only the teachers, but the students is just huge. It's huge, you know. It's just going to be able to show everybody that again, we're not robots. we're not just there to deal with the bad. we're also there to help with the good," Sgt. Josh Flore said.

The department will be getting $85,000 to fill the school's need.