Caballero back in court following guilty verdict

A man found guilty of murder is expected in court Thursday, but Jayveon Caballero's lawyer says the jury got it all wrong.

Prosecutors say Caballero shot and killed Marcus Austin in 2017.

They say he was angry over a fight with Austin, and waited outside Austin's apartment to shoot him.

Defense lawyers never denied Caballero fired the deadly shot, but say the killing was an accident.

They say Caballero aimed away from Austin, but the bullet ricocheted off Austin's car windshield and hit him.

Thursday's hearing is at 11 a.m.