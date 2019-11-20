Caballero's lawyer to challenge 'wrongful conviction'

The lawyer for a man found guilty this week of a Montpelier murder plans to challenge what he calls a "wrongful conviction."

A jury on Monday found Jayveon Caballero guilty of second-degree murder for the 2017 shooting death of Marcus Austin. Prosecutors say Caballero was angry over an earlier fight and waited outside Austin's apartment. When Austin returned home, they say Caballero shot him.

The defense never denied Caballero fired the deadly shot but argued the killing was accidental, saying Caballero aimed away from Austin, but the bullet ricocheted off Austin's car windshield and hit him.

Caballero's lawyer sent an email to WCAX News declining comment on the conviction but saying, "In the coming days, weeks and months the defense will be taking steps to address what we see as Mr. Caballero's wrongful conviction."

We should also note that all murder convictions in Vermont are automatically appealed to the state Supreme Court.