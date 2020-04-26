Cabinetry business owner turns to bird house construction for kids

One of the activities some children in Washington County are doing this weekend are putting together birdhouses.

"The second I put it out there, my email was flooded with responses, all very positive,” says Peter Pomerantz of Pomerantz Cabinetry in Waitsfield.

A few weeks ago Pomerantz reached out to people in the area to see if their kids would be interested in building birdhouses.

Peter cut the pieces and his kids helped put together about 80 kits and a few days ago people came by to pick them up.

“It gives me something to do from sitting inside all day,” says nine year-old Seve Cohen.

The kits all have the hashtag, VT-bluebird-project. Once the birdhouses are built, Peter says the families should take a pic of the finished project and post to social media using the hashtag.

