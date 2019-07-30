Cabot dairy named Vermont Farm of the Year

Vermont has a new Dairy Farm of the Year.

The Wonder Why Farm in Cabot got the award from the UVM Extension.

Morgan and Jennifer Churchill own the farm. Their hard work in organic dairy and commitment to family farming won them the award. But the Churchills say their success didn't come easy.

"For all the tough times we went through, we made it work. And that it's been successful and we can now raise our family on the farm-- and that was our goal when we were dating, that we would be able to raise our family on a farm," Jennifer Churchill said.

The farm has also invested in robots to help milk its cows. They say the risk is worth the reward.