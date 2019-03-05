Cabot voters weigh in again on closing high school

This Town Meeting Day has residents in Cabot voting once again on the fate of their local high school. With a shrinking enrollment of just 40 kids, some taxpayers say it's time to close, while others argue the school still has plenty to offer.

"I have a lot of mixed feelings about it," said Cabot voter Lassie Rathbone. And she's not the only one feeling this way.

A recent projection by the Washington East Supervisory Union estimates tuitioning the 39 expected high school students next year would cost over $400,000 more than the savings from closing the school.

"Then the question is where would that money come from," said Chris Tormey, the chair of the Cabot School Board. He says raising the town's taxes, or program cuts to the lower grades are options to get the money they need. "I think it would be very challenging to continue to keep strong lower grades while tuitioning students."

High school students are currently engaged in project-based learning, a curriculum Tormey says gives students more choice in their classes rather than taking traditional courses. "That program is to get kids to develop transferable skills that are really going to be critical as they move out of Cabot," he said.

But Rathbone feels she's spending her tax dollars on what seems like courses and costs of a private school. She says children are only a small handful of Cabot residents and increasing education costs are difficult for the older population in town.

"Lots of seniors had to leave town and sell their property because they can't afford it, and that's sad," Rathbone said. She says although it may be cheaper to keep the school now, it may not look the same in the coming years. "I don't believe it's going to be any cheaper in the future for such a small handful of children."