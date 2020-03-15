Calendar success

Spring is here and with it comes the threat of ticks and tick born illness like Lyme Disease.

But contrary to what you may believe, Lyme Disease is diagnosed year round, from hunting season in the fall through summer.

You can learn more information like this through a Vermont Lyme Disease website.

That website and organization just got a big boost from someone, you could say, is the poster woman for Chronic Lyme in Vermont, but she's more like the calendar girl.

Scott Fleishman caught up with her to see how she's been.

Julie Gagnon Prior hasn't had the chance to share too many laughs over the last decade.

Since being diagnosed with Chronic Lyme Disease, Julie has lived in severe agony, from headaches to the inability to feel certain sensations on her skin.

But lately, Gagnon is all smiles.

"With the support of so many people, I am beyond tickled to be able to hand over $10,300. We did it," she says.

More than 10 grand, all from the sale of calendars. Calendars at 10 dollars apiece, featuring Julie as Vermont's pinup girl.

"The main goal was awareness," she says.

Sales started last summer.

We caught up with Julie in late November as she was dropping off more calendars at Robinson's Hardware in South Hero - where she had accrued $7,000.

"The awareness that I've experienced and heard about has been ten fold over the money, which is priceless," says Gagnon.

That money is also pretty valuable. It's going directly to VTLyme.org to fund a diagnostic manual patients can bring to their doctors to help get a better diagnosis.

Rebecca Zelis founded the non-profit a little more than three years ago. Her son showed signs of Lyme Disease in preschool, but wasn't diagnosed until the first grade, and then took 10 years to recover from it.

"Complex Lyme can be a really lonely illness to a lot of people. Beyond the thrill of having these resources, is just the knowledge that you're not alone and that to me is probably the biggest lesson I've gotten and I hope other people in Vermont get from Julie's efforts," says Zelis.

And while Gagnon's last 10 years have been a journey riddled with pain, she has proven a positive project like this can provide a whole lot of impact.