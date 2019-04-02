California cop saves choking child

A police officer knew just what to do when he saw a child choking. Now, a California couple could not be more thankful for the quick actions of that police officer. When their toddler was choking to death, the hero saved the day.

Holding onto his little girl a little tighter today, Pomona dad Juan Servin knows 18-month-old Jayla survived a situation that very easily could have taken her life.

"She wasn't responding or nothing and her eyes were rolling back," Servin said.

She was choking on food. Her mother and father say they tried to dislodge it themselves for a couple of minutes but it wasn't working.

"All her throw up was in her mouth and she wouldn't respond to me," mom Alexandra Toledo said.

So Servin took Jayla from Toledo, ran her outside and called 911.

"I didn't know what to do, but he did it real quick," Servin said.

"I could see the baby was limp and not moving," Pomona Police Ofc. Jeremy Hunt said.

Hunt happened to be right around the corner.

"I was probably 30 seconds away but it felt like it took five minutes to get here," Hunt said.

He started working on Jayla right away.

"About four or five back blows the baby was able to spit up," Hunt said. "Her heart rate was extremely elevated. I was afraid she would go into shock. So I continued holding her, trying to calm her down."

"He grabbed my daughter and started doing the first things he had to do. So, I'm thankful for that," Servin said.

Hunt chalks it up to being in the right place at the right time.

"Somebody was looking out for us," he said.

But Jayla's family says it's much more than that. When he stopped by to visit Jayla and cheer her up with a teddy bear, they told Hunt he's the reason Jayla is here today.

"It was amazing," Toledo said.

"Thank you," Servin said.