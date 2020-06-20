Calls for unity at Juneteenth Vigil in Essex Junction

As Vermonters marked this Juneteenth, members of the state's justice system are speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement and showing solidarity with the Black community.

More than 200 people joined a Juneteenth vigil and Black Lives Matter rally in Essex Junction Friday evening. Although the majority of the crowd was white, the black community say the show of solidarity is important.

"I'm thankful that I see everybody out here that does not look like me, standing against racism that's been going on forever," said Alicia Jones of Charlotte.

"The more white people that join the movement, the stronger the voice, the louder the voice," said Robert Clark of Burlington.

As black Vermonters, Jones and Clark say the unity at Friday's event, gives them hope during this movement across the country.

"This is just a great change, to see not just people of color out here," Jones said.

"This is different, this is different this is more of America waking up," said Clark.

Although slavery ended over 150 years ago, Jones says people of color still are not free.

"We're still bound by systemic racism we're still bound by disparities in our country but we are a resilient race," she said.

But she believes change is in the air, and is happy people are no longer being silent.

"Just to be here it really resonates, with my mom, my dad who are not here anymore, that can't see this ounce of change. We're thankful that this will be a step towards change for real this time," Jones said.

White allies say now is the time step up and continue the tough conversations.

"It's time for us at white people for people to take responsibility for dismantling what has really kept a segment of our society down unequal and without rights," said Essex Representative Marybeth Redmond.

Everyone was asked to wear a mask and keep their distance from one another.

