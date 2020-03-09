Campaign trail heads to Michigan

The next round of primaries gets underway Tuesday and WCAX's Adam Sullivan is on his way to Michigan where voters will hit the polls.

It's an important state for Bernie Sanders. He won there in 2016 vs. Hillary Clinton and a loss this time around could call into question the long-term viability of his campaign.

Both Sanders and Joe Biden will be in the state Monday.

WCAX plans to talk to voters about the issues that concern them and Adam will visit Detroit's largest newspaper to discuss their recent endorsement. We'll tell you who they are backing and why.

The latest from Michigan starts on the Channel 3 Evening News at 5 p.m.