Camping restricted in some Green Mountain National Forest campgrounds, shelters

The Green Mountain National Forest is restricting overnight camping at several designated campgrounds and shelters.

That also includes the use of backcountry privies along the Appalachian Trail and Long Trail segments in the National Forest.

Areas impacted by the closures include:

-Rochester Ranger District: Bingo Campground, Chittenden Brook Campground, Moosalamoo Campground and Silver Lake Campground.

-Manchester Ranger District: Greendale Campground, Grout Pond Campground, Hapgood Pond Campground, Somerset Campground, and Old Job (shelter).

-Appalachian Trail and Long Trail Shelters and Privies: Churchill Scott, Governor Clement, Clarendon (privy only), Stony Brook, Winturri, Thistle Hill, Happy Hill, Minerva Hinchey, Greenwall, Little Rock Pond, Big Branch, Lost Pond, Griffith Lake, Peru Peak, Bromley, Spruce Peak, Douglas, Stratton Pond, Story Spring, Kid Gore, Goddard, Melville Nauheim, Congdon and Seth Warner.

-Long Trail Shelters and Privies: Battell (Mt. Abe), Cooley Glen, Emily Proctor, Skyline Lodge, Boyce, Sucker Brook, Sunrise and Tucker Johnson.

