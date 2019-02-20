Can Springfield Hospital dig out of current financial hole?

Springfield Hospital this month announced a major "restructuring of operations," including layoffs and wage cuts to deal with ongoing financial problems. The state also kicked in $800,000 to keep it from closing. Our Adam Sullivan sat down with the man now tasked with getting Springfield Medical Care Systems back on track.

Springfield Hospital interim CEO Michael Halstead has worked in health care administration for 40 plus years. He's been on the job here for a little over a month.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: How would you describe the times currently here at Springfield Hospital?

Michael Halstead: Ahh, they are very financially challenging.

Simply put, the organization's expenses outpaced it's revenues according to a recently completed audit.

"Over two years we have lost $14 million. We've spent 14 more than we took in," Halstead said. He says a combination of factors led to the shortfall--federal reimbursement rates, increased health care costs for employees, and the increased cost of contracted workers.

But changes are already being made. The former CEO and CFO no longer work there. Current management has taken a 10 percent pay cut, 4 percent for hourly-employees, and 27 people lost their jobs.

"If the hospital had been able to make some of those changes quicker, this last year might not have been as negative as it turned out to be," Halstead said.

"Mostly, I'm a little shocked to see that it happened. I'm hoping that they can get things worked out," said Bill Morlock, who works in Springfield.

Springfield Medical Care Systems, which includes the hospital and a handful of smaller health centers, has more than 500 full-time employees. One local resident said the facility binds the whole community together. "Services and economic activity both -- It is a key piece of Springfield," Morlock.

But more changes are coming. Officials say the hospital plans to focus on what it does well, like primary care, and sending the more serious cases to bigger institutions.

"We need the community to seek us out for the primary care services that they need and not drive past us," Halstead said.

Officials say many of the issues facing this hospital are shared by other facilities across the region. But the future, when it comes to health care in this community, is not set in stone.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Is Springfield Hospital going to be here in ten years?

Michael Halstead: We certainly hope so. I don't think anybody in this day and age can try to predict 10 years in health care.

Halstead says he plans to stay on board as long as it takes to turn the numbers around. A search for a permanent CEO has not started yet.