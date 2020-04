To create a COVID-19 vaccine. Many other treatment methods are being proposed and tested all around the world. President Donald Trump said experts should test if UV and sunlight can treat COVID-19. He even asked Dr. Deborah Berks, the White House Response Coordinator, about it during a live White House press briefing. She said not as a treatment.

Engineering Professor at the University of New Hampshire Jim Malley breaks down what you can and can't do with UV rays.