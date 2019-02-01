Can Vermont keep sex offenders off social media?

It's a story every parent will want to know about: sex offenders on social media.

Our investigative team found sex offenders are easily skirting Facebook's ban but are they breaking any laws?

Our Dom Amato did some digging on Vermont's Sex Offender Registry online. He found multiple Facebook pages that appear to be those of convicted sex offenders.

Facebook does not allow convicted offenders to use their platform but the state of Vermont has no laws restricting it.

"The question's going to come down to who's going to monitor that," Det. Cpl. Don Demar said.

Demar is a detective with the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations or CUSI. The multi-agency task force focuses on sex crimes and child abuse investigations.

"Currently, there are no laws restricting convicted sex offenders that are on the sex offender registry here in the state of Vermont from going on social media," Demar said.

WCAX News wanted to find out why.

Demar says a social media restriction could be a part of an offender's probation or parole, but as far as he knows, those conditions have never been imposed in Vermont.

Outright bans on social media use for sex offenders have been struck down in other states as unconstitutional. Demar believes any statute considered in Vermont would have to be on a case by case basis.

"Someone who used social media to lure a child and then victimize that child should be restricted from social media because they used that to gain access to the child," Demar said. "Someone convicted of a statutory sexual assault may or may not need that restriction."

In the ever-changing world of social media, Linda Johnson from Prevent Child Abuse Vermont isn't surprised there's no Vermont law preventing sex offenders from being on social media. But she's concerned that children online are more vulnerable to predators.

"It's such a big place that people live and meet strangers, and don't know who they are and don't know what they have in mind and can be easily deceived," Johnson said.

She believes a restriction would be worth focusing on for some offenders.

"If there was a very clearly defined line with a sense of intention being able to be proven, and I think there ought to be that line in the law," Johnson said.

But could such a law ever be enforced? Demar believes it would be difficult and time-consuming, as many offenders could pose as someone else on social media.

"Someone would literally have to go on and research it or the police would have to be notified in order for it to be a violation," he said.

For now, the warning to parents is there's no limit for sex offenders on social media and our investigation shows there are plenty of offenders on Facebook. So what can parents do to protect their kids? We'll have that story for you Sunday night on the Channel 3 News after the Super Bowl.

Related Story:

Multiple sex offenders found on Facebook despite ban