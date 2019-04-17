Can a salt cave help you breathe easier?

More people are trying natural remedies when it comes to their health.

Jessica Gamble was one of those people. She tried a salt cave in Vermont and loved it so much, she opened her own shop in the North Country.

Our Kelly O'Brien takes you there.

You take off your shoes and slide into something a bit comfier and off you go,

"I always say everybody has a different immune system, everybody responds differently, there is no cure but it does help alleviate a lot of health symptoms," said Gamble of ADK Breathe Easy Salt Cave.

The salt cave was hand built with 20,000 pounds of Himalayan salt.

Visitors are completely submerged for 45-minute-long sessions in salty, beach-like air, lying back in zero-gravity chairs looking at stars and listening to peaceful melodies and soothing rain.

"I felt like my lungs were opening back up and I could take deeper breaths," Gamble said.

Gamble suffers from health issues including asthma and COPD. She said medications didn't help her but the natural remedy did.

"My health, I would say, improved like 70 percent," she said. "I feel like I got a lot of my life back."

An article from the American Lung Association quotes Dr. Norman Edelman. He suggests that potentially it could be more than a placebo effect. He says, "When fine salt particles are inhaled, they will fall on the airway lining and draw water into the airways, thinning the mucus and making it easier to raise, thus making people feel better." The article continues to say you should consult with your doctor before trying a therapy like this.

