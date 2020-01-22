Can esports help colleges attract students?

More and more colleges are adding esports to their sports rosters. That includes Paul Smith's College in Northern New York. Our Kelly O'Brien takes a look at how the school's new $100,000 esports lab is giving them a competitive edge when it comes to recruiting students.

"Video games are a part of most of my generation's life," said Ryan Thomas, the vice president of the school's esports club.

What was once considered an after-school hobby is quickly growing accreditation in the sports world.

"Colleges picking up, I think, is the best thing that they can do because I feel like their enrollments will go up because people would want to be on an esports team. Honestly, it's one of the best experiences I've had," Thomas said.

Paul Smith's College is taking full advantage, offering a varsity and club team for esports. The college says in their first week as a club team, a lot of students showed interest.

"We reached about 10 percent of the student body," said Matthew Bailey, the esports coach.

While the sport may not appeal to every student, students see the promise in being more diverse.

"It's cool. I think not a lot of small colleges do that. I think it's good that we're opening up a bit," said Cavan Gardner, a sophomore.

And it opens up options to students who may not have had the same shot as others at being an athlete.

"Esports presents itself in a way that's fully accessible," Bailey said.

The new lab at Paul Smith's is full of high-tech equipment needed to be successful in the sport. It was paid for by a $100,000 grant given to the school to make this dream a reality for students.

The games played aren't necessarily sports-related-- a common misconception-- but a range of games selected by the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The athletes say when it comes to gaming, it's just as competitive as any other sport

"It's honestly a rush when we are playing," Thomas said.

And it does take skill to play.

Matchups may look different than other sporting events. The athletes can play as a team or individual. It all depends on the rules of the game they are playing.

The teams can meet up in person if a lab is designed for hosting like the new lab at Paul Smith's or can be completely online-based.

These athletes say it comes down to hard work, teamwork and growth, but it's something they are glad to see offered at their college all year-round.

"It's so much fun with us communicating and calling out to each other," Thomas said.

This Saturday there's an esports tournament at the college. The winner can receive up to $28,000 in scholarship money for Paul Smith's College. Click here for more information.