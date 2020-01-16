Can high-tech tools help attract shoppers to stores?

With online sales growing, bricks-and-mortar stores are looking for new ways to stay competitive.

At a concept store that was on display at the National Retail Federation Expo in New York, you could grab items and skip the checkout. Cameras watched what shoppers took and the payment was sent directly from a smartphone app when they walked out the door.

The company Valtech has a virtual reality shopping experience that allows customers to check out the latest camping gear. This blending of the real and virtual worlds is part of an effort to attract shoppers, especially younger generations.

Intel's Jose Avalos says businesses need to offer them something unique.

"It needs to be convenient in many cases, it needs to provide an experience and it also needs to provide the capabilities of online," Avalos said.

Video walls are also engaging customers. They can turn you into a cartoon character and print a picture with a code that can be redeemed for a coupon.

Some stores now have Memomi's digital mirror that lets shoppers pick the best makeup colors for their complexion. The smart software also helps them test out hair color.

A kiosk from Tastry, designed for grocery or liquor stores, uses a series of questions to pick the best wine for your palate.

"We look at what we call the flavor matrix and how it's tied to different compounds in the wine and these questions, we found, are related to that," explained Katerina Axelsson, Tastry's CEO.

It's another way companies are trying to sell an experience to get shoppers in the door.