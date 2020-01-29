Can tax credit help keep graduating nurses in Vermont?

Vermont health care providers are in a workforce crisis.

The Vermont Talent Pipeline said in 2018 there would be about 4,000 nursing-related job vacancies between then and this spring. The study found nurses are leaving the profession faster than they're entering it.

Since 2010, the number of registered nurses and licensed nursing assistants and practical nurses have all dropped. And facilities reported an average of 41 percent turnover for direct care workers.

Shortages force providers to hire more expensive traveling nurses. And long hours to cover open shifts lead to nurse burnout.

But new incentives are coming for graduating nurses in Vermont. We heard the governor in his budget address mention that $1 million would be going to help build Vermont's nursing population. Our Cat Viglienzoni found out what that could look like for you.

Wednesday morning, Vermont Technical College nursing students in St. Albans, Randolph and Morrisville ran through the material they'll need to know for their upcoming test. Among them, Winooski resident Megan Staula.

"Right now I'm just trying to get my RN with the associate's degree," Staula said.

She already works as a licensed practical nurse. But the higher degree of training as a registered nurse will earn her a bigger paycheck once she graduates and take her one step closer to her goal of working in the NICU at the University of Vermont Medical Center. But it comes at a cost.

"I'm still paying off my LPN. I did that two years ago and that was $20,000 right there. So, any help would do," Staula said.

Under a new proposal, she and other new RN and LPN grads from Vermont programs who stay here to work would get help.

Their first year after graduating, they would pay zero income tax on any wages they earn from nursing jobs. In the second year, 70% of their wages would be exempt. And the third year-- half.

Most stay, but the goal is to keep some of the 30% of nursing program grads who leave the state from packing their bags.

"Sometimes it's just important to send a message that we want people to stay here," said Doug Farnham, the policy director at the Vermont Department of Taxes.

Farnham says $1 million has been set aside to make this happen. They're still working out the details. And he notes the proposal isn't perfect because it doesn't address the need for more experienced nurses. And after three years, the nurses they invest in could still be recruited into another profession or leave the state. But he hopes the financial help would encourage the 900 new graduates to fill open Vermont jobs.

"I can work as much as I want. They always need people," said Nick Wolff of Georgia.

Wolff says it's a good start but financial aid during school would also be a game-changer.

"It's so expensive to go to school these days," Wolff said. "So, I think anything they can do to help would be greatly appreciated and get more nurses working, which we need."

Lawmakers on the Vermont House Ways and Means Committee are still looking at the proposal, so nothing has been finalized. The goal is to have a plan in place for next tax season.

Click here for the Vermont Health Care Workforce Report.