Can you go outside during a 'Stay home, Stay safe' order?

State officials want to make it clear: you can't catch coronavirus from the trees. During the stay-at-home order, you're actually encouraged to get outside.

When going outside, Vermont Forest Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder recommends following the usual guidance: stay six feet apart, wash your hands, and only go outside if you're feeling well.

He says you should also leash your dog and avoid over-exertion.

Most importantly, Snyder suggests venturing to low-lying locations close to home -- like flat woods and trails. He says backroads are perfect places for running with a family member or friend as you can separate yourselves by the width of the street.

