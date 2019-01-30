Can you help ID deer jacking suspects?

Two men are suspected of deer jacking on land owned by St. Michael's College.

Surveillance photo

The college released pictures taken in December on school property along the north side of the Winooski River in Colchester and Essex.

St. Mike's officials say the land is posted and hunting and trapping are prohibited there but wildlife cameras show the men dragging a dead deer on a sled.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife is investigating.

The school is concerned about the safety of students and faculty who recreate and conduct research in the area.

If you know who these men are you're asked to call St. Michael's College Public Safety at 802-654-2374 or Vermont Fish and Wildlife at 802-878-7111.