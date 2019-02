Investigators in Warren, New Hampshire, hope you can help identify a person who may have information about a fire.

The fire happened Friday on Weeks Road at about 6 p.m.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of the man they're trying to identify. If you recognize him or know anything about the fire, call Warren Police Chief John Semertgakis at 603-764-9669 or the Arson Hotline at 800-400-3526.