The Winooski Beverage Warehouse is asking the community for help identifying a man who stole their donation jar Friday.

Surveillance photo

The culprit was caught on the store's security camera and the posted it on Facebook.

The store owners say it happened at about 4:30 p.m. and police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the thief's identity is asked to call the Winooski police at 802-655-0221.