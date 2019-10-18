Can you help Lebanon police ID theft suspect?

Police say someone is stealing things from inside cars parked in West Lebanon neighborhoods.

Investigators are now trying to identify the driver of a dark-colored 2007 Toyota Camry spotted on surveillance video in one of the targeted neighborhoods.

They say the car is connected to the break-ins.

The neighborhoods the thief or thieves have targeted include Seminary Hill, the Maple and Pleasant street areas, Quail Hollow, Romano Circle, Renihan Meadows and the Nature Walk Condominiums.

If you know anything about the alleged crimes or have surveillance video from any of those areas that might be helpful, call police in Lebanon at 603-448-8805.

Police urge everyone to lock their vehicles and not leave any valuables inside them.