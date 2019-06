Vermont State Place are hoping the public can help them solve a homicide from more than 30 years ago.

On this day in 1980, Jan Albert Zepka, 25, was found dead in a wooded area near the Interstate 91 southbound on-ramp in White River Junction. An autopsy found his death was a homicide.

Police say Zepka came from Connecticut to Vermont and had contact with his family that day.

Contact VSP's Major Crime Unit if you can help.