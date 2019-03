Police in South Burlington are searching for a bank robber.

Investigators say a man entered the Community Bank on Williston Road Thursday just before 4 p.m. and demanded cash from a teller. He did not show a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 40. He's between 5-foot-5- and 5-foot-10-inches tall. He had dark hair and facial hair.

If you know who he is, call police in South Burlington at 802-864-4111.