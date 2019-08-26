Can you help police ID credit union robber?

Police hope you can help them identify the suspect who robbed a credit union in Brandon Monday.

It happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the Heritage Family Credit Union on West Seminary Street.

Investigators say the robber handed two tellers notes that said he was armed and wanted cash. He did not show a weapon.

Police did not say how much money the robber got away with.

No one was injured.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect and say the robber was wearing a dark, two-toned hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, gray pants and carrying a black bag.

If you know who he is, call the police in Brandon at 802-247-5723.