Vermont State Police are asking the public for help tracking down a driver who may have caused a rollover crash.

It happened Wednesday at about 10:15 a.m. on Hinesburg Hollow Road in Huntington.

Police say witnesses told them a car got too close to a large box truck, forcing it off the road. Now, they're trying to find that driver.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call state police in Williston at 1-802-878-7111.