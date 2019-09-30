Can you help police ID men in surveillance video?

Police in Richmond hope you can help them catch a thief.

Surveillance photo

They want to identify and speak with two men they released surveillance tape of, the man in the black T-shirt and the man in the blue, long-sleeved T-shirt.

Police got a report Friday that a wallet was stolen out of a vehicle. They say credit cards from the wallet were then used at several businesses like Kinney Drugs in Hinesburg, Game Stop and Best Buy in Williston, Perrywinkle's and Underground Closet in Burlington.

If you know these men, call the police in Richmond at 802-434-2153.