Police are searching for the person who stole a truck in Bethel.

Surveillance photo

Vermont State Police say a 2009 Chevy Silverado was stolen from S+S Auto early Wednesday morning.

They released surveillance pictures of the suspect.

Police say the pickup has black fender flares and likely has Vermont license plates H539.

If you recognize the suspect, call state police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.