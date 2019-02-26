Can you help police find suspected car thief?

Burlington police are asking the public for help tracking down a suspected car thief.

Investigators believe Jeffrey Stratton, 49, is behind at least three vehicle thefts in the last eight months. They say Stratton stole pickup trucks from dealerships in Chittenden, Franklin and Addison counties. The vehicles were valued between $25,000 and $60,000.

And investigators are still looking for two other vehicles that may be connected to Stratton: a blue 2018 Ford F150 and a gold 2010 Cadillac CTS sedan.

Anyone who sees Stratton or those vehicles is asked to call Burlington police at 802-658-2700.

Police say Stratton has a long rap sheet and is currently on probation.