Can you help police identify theft suspect?

Police hope you can help them identify a man who they say found a wallet and started using a credit card inside.

Investigators say the owner dropped the wallet at a bank in Lebanon on Saturday.

Later that day, their credit card was used at two gas stations to charge more than $300.

Surveillance cameras captured this photo of the suspect.

Police say he got in a dark-colored Volkswagen sedan with Vermont plates.

If you know who he is, call the police in Lebanon at 603-448-1212. You can also submit information anonymously to the Tip Line at 603-448-CLUE or online at LebanonNH.gov/CLUE.