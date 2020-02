South Burlington Police say a man robbed the People's United Bank on Dorset Street just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

The male is described as being approximately 6’3” tall, medium build, and a greyish colored goatee. Police say he entered the bank, and handed the teller a note. He fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

If you know who this man is, contact Detective Corporal Sean Pope of the South Burlington Police Department.