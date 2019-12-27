Can your DNA lead you to a better diet?

DNA tests are exploding in popularity as people try to learn more about their ancestry. Now, researchers in the UK say your biology can also tell you the best foods to eat for your body.

People are lining up for cheek swabs at a shop in central London called DnaNudge. Unlike other DNA tests, there’s no lab at the store. There’s just a small machine that scans DNA for health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity. DNA is analyzed in about an hour and given to customers in a Fitbit-style wristband synced to an app.

"We're effectively using your biology to nudge you to make healthier choices within what you eat," said Professor Chris Toumazou, a co-founder of DnaNudge.

Once you have the information, it’s time to shop. Scientists have loaded the app with thousands of food products from grocery stores across the UK. With a simple scan of the barcode, the wristband will turn green when a food is right for you and red when you should try something else. The app won’t just tell you to put down the cookie. It guides you to a healthier one.

"If you want to buy a biscuit, then let us find the better biscuit for you and your biology," said Dr. Maria Karvela, a co-founder of DnaNudge.

Families like the Crowne-Spencers have joined a clinical trial at Imperial College London to see how much of an impact these small changes can have on people predisposed to Type 2 diabetes.

"I love the fact that when I go shopping I can make the right choices for all three of us," Sam Crowne-Spencer said.

Researchers hope the trial will prove that using your own biology really is the key to a healthier lifestyle. The "Shop with your DNA" technology is popping up at stores across London for the next few months as the trial continues.