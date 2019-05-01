Canadian clean energy company moves to Plattsburgh

A Canadian-based company is setting up shop in Plattsburgh.

Smart Phases Inc., a U.S. outfit under the Canadian company Novacab, works in the clean energy field. The company specializes is electrochemical and thermal energy storage.

It will house the energy at their main plant in Plattsburgh where it will be stored for future use.

Once up and running, 32 jobs will be available.

"Absolutely thrilled, a long, long endeavor almost 20 years in the making and this is a big, big milestone for us, for me and the team. That's a great deployment that is just starting now with technology and we just want this technology to be known and to be spread," said Stephane Bilodeau of Smart Phases.

The company is working with a local recruiting agency to make the hires and other local manufacturers for work in their building.

Smart Phases has been looking to move into Plattsburgh the last two years. Company officials said they are grateful with how helpful the state has been making this move.