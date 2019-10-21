Canadians to vote in one of country's most unpredictable elections Monday

Canadians will vote in a general election Monday, deciding whether their Prime Minister gets to keep his job.

Some are calling this Canadian election one of the most unpredictable in recent history.

The top two contenders are liberal leader and incumbent prime minister Justin Trudeau and conservative leader Ander Scheer.

Through it all, they've been tangled in a virtual tie for the popular vote.

But Trudeau has been caught in scandal recently, over pictures of him wearing blackface.