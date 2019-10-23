Cancer patient reunited with horse pal

A reunion on Wednesday at the UVM Medical Center between a patient and a horse.

Sead Korajkic is battling Stage 4 colon cancer. His doctors say he has less than six months to live.

This summer, Korajkic met Tanzy at the Champlain Valley Fair and the pair hit it off. So, Korajkic would visit Tanzy at the miniature farm in Milton once a week. The farm owner tells us they had an instant bond.

But Korajkic became too ill to travel. So, Wednesday, they brought Tanzy to him at the hospital with the help of Native Heart Healing!

His family says just seeing his beloved horse made him light up and put a much-needed smile on his face.