Candidates, media come calling for CCTV's Sanders archives

Bernie Sanders hits the ground running in South Carolina, following a high-profile interview on "60 Minutes." The interview featured some old video footage of an interview with then-Mayor Sanders. Our Joe Carroll talks to the reporter.

Lauren-Glenn Davitian's 15 minutes of fame came on Sunday night's "60 Minutes" in an interview seen by millions.

"Oh, it's exciting. My phone blew up in the last 24 hours," Davitian said.

It was grainy, 1985 video from a conversation Davitian had with then-Burlington Mayor Sanders on his support of President Fidel Castro of Cuba.

"He educated their kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society," Sanders said in the interview.

Davitian is the longtime executive director of Channel 17, the Burlington government cable access channel. The organization has 1,000 hours of Sanders through the 1980s, unedited conversations on his beliefs.

Sanders, who has a deep distrust of what he calls "corporate media," wanted his message to go out on his terms.

"Bernie understood that CCTV and public access was a way for him to go directly to the people of his community," Davitian said.

Davitian, an unapologetic supporter of Sanders' run for president, is now busy answering calls from national and international news organizations wanting those tapes. What they are doing with them is the polar opposite of what Sanders wanted: turning them into Bernie bites.

"What he said on '60 Minutes' was not that Castro was the best thing since sliced bread, what he said, in Cuba, people had medical care and that had literacy for people to read and write," Davitian said.

Michael Blood is in charge of transferring classic Sanders into the 21st century by digitizing for all to see online.

"One of the big things here is we film gavel to gavel coverage and when people take what some people say out of context, it can be kind of aggravating," Blood said.

Davitian says if Sanders remains the front-runner, she expects more media and political opponents will be paying her a visit.

Reporter Joe Carroll: How about Donald Trump for America? If they came and used it for commercials, is that OK?

Lauren-Glenn Davidian: We would sell it to them, I imagine, but we have the option not to. We don’t have to.

