Cannabis conference held at Vermont Statehouse

The second annual Cannabis in the Capitol event took place in Montpelier Wednesday.

Marijuana advocacy group Heady Vermont hosted the event.

The day included activist training, a storytelling booth, a hemp education fair and an address from Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Heady Vermont says the goal of this event is to further inform lawmakers and the public on the importance of timely cannabis reform in Vermont.

"It really is a grassroots movement and that is the way that we are going to have a successful, sustainable and equitable cannabis industry and economy in the future," said Eli Harrington of Heady Vermont.

The event was modeled after the Taste of Vermont expo which highlights Vermont farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs.